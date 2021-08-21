Centre notifies NIAB Hyderabad as central drugs lab for test of covid vaccines

The two facilities are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month. Considering that the facilities are located in proximity to the vaccine manufacturing hubs of the nation, logistics for vaccine manufacturing and supply are expected to be eased up. The generous support through PM-CARES Funds and the relentless efforts of the two institutes have enabled the rapid up-gradation and setting up of the state-of-the-art, modern GLP Compliant vaccine testing facilities and contribute to the national requirement. “This would further strengthen the vaccine supply chain and boost the massive vaccination drive in India," the government said in a statement.