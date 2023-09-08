Centre notifies third phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery, artefacts1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:10 PM IST
The Bureau of Indian Standards had implemented mandatory hallmarking of gold jewelry and artefacts in 256 districts from 23 June 2021, in the first phase, and an additional 32 districts were included later
New Delhi: The central government on Friday notified the third phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts, which will cover an additional 55 districts, taking the total number of districts covered under mandatory hallmarking at 343 across the country.