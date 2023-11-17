Centre nudges 112 top firms to sign up for ‘right to repair’
The Indian government has called on 112 companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen and Philips, to ensure consumers have the right to repair their products and prevent planned obsolescence.
