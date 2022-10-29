Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) to be hub for providing digital solutions to the Indian steel industry

Government proposes to develop the Centre of Entrepreneurship-Kalpataru (COE-Kalpataru) on Industry 4.0 at RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as a hub for providing digital solutions to the Indian steel industry.
The COE would bring in several start-ups from across the country to work for the steel industry and other industries. The main aim of the centre would be to develop solutions promoting the automation of the steel sector helping it to make efficient with world-class processes.
COE has been set up at RINL by a consortium of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt of India, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).
A partnership summit was held to share information about RINL’s entrepreneurship centre on Friday at RINL. Speaking at the summit, the chief mentor of COE, Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, said that the centre will be the hub for providing digital solutions to the Indian steel industry and assured all possible assistance in nurturing it.
Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar, director general, STPI, welcomed the partner industries and asked them to get associated with the COE and reap the benefits of early implementation of industry 4.0 in their organisations. He expressed confidence that the Kalpatru, Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) Industry 4.0 at RINL, which is the 21st Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE), will provide solutions for various challenges being faced by the Indian industry.
“The government’s objective is to support as many start-ups as possible across the country,“ Arvind Kumar added.
A.K. Saxena, Director (Operation) – RINL and member of Project Management Group-Kalpataru, welcomed the partner industries and invited them to visit the forged wheel plant of RINL at Rae Bareli, where Industry 4.0 standards are already implemented.
Commodore Hemant Khatri, CMD, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Girish Chandra Choukse, business unit head, NTPC-Simhadri, Mohapatra, director(commercial), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited, SV Rambabu, director(finance), Hindustan Shipyard Limited, CVD Ramprasad, director, STPI and senior officials from RINL and other public sector undertakings participated.
