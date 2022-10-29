Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) to be hub for providing digital solutions to the Indian steel industry

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar, director general, STPI, welcomed the partner industries and asked them to get associated with the COE and reap the benefits of early implementation of industry 4.0 in their organisations. He expressed confidence that the Kalpatru, Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) Industry 4.0 at RINL, which is the 21st Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE), will provide solutions for various challenges being faced by the Indian industry.