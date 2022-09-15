Centre of Excellence for Khadi to organise ‘Avartan’ to showcase its collections

The event aims to integrate khadi with other art forms to take the ‘Khadi Spirit’ to a broader audience and interpret khadi with newer meanings.
New Delhi: The Centre of Excellence for Khadi will organise ‘Aavartan’ on 16-17 September at Bengaluru to showcase home and apparel collections designed by its in-house designers.
The event aims to integrate khadi with other art forms to take the ‘Khadi Spirit’ to a broader audience and interpret khadi with newer meanings.
Khadi institutions have been invited to market their fabrics and sarees. Interactive sessions are planned on khadi and its finer nuances and students from the design colleges of Bengaluru have been invited to take part.
Three sessions: Relinking Khadi, Khadi for new Generation and the DNA for Khadi, will encourage conversation on sustainability and legacy of Khadi.
Another initiative of CoEK ‘Khadi and Art’, is a medium to reach out to the followers of different art forms and to acknowledge how art is intertwined with Khadi.
CoEK was conceived by the Ministry of MSME to support Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology, with the intention to reach out to young audience and global market.
