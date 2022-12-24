Centre okays Bharat Biotech’s intranasal covid-19 vaccine1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 12:09 AM IST
The vaccine can be administered to individuals who have received primary doses of Covaxin and Covishield
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday approved Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s intranasal covid-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, for emergency use in adults for both primary and booster shots.