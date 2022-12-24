Centre okays Bharat Biotech’s intranasal covid-19 vaccine

Bharat Biotech claims iNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal vaccine that can be stable at 2-8°C, making it easy to store and administer. According to the company, the vaccine underwent phase 3 clinical trials for ️primary dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose, where the people had previously received two doses of the commonly administered covid vaccines in India—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The evaluation was also carried out for the ability of iNCOVACC to elicit long-term memory T and B cell responses against the ancestral and omicron variants. Heterologous booster dose studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in 875 subjects. They were given the intranasal vaccine after two doses of Covishield or Covaxin shots. The trials were conducted in nine sites across India.