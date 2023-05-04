Centre onboards social sector ministries on PM Gati Shakti NMP for socio-economic development2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The focus of a high-level meeting on the adoption of PM Gati Shakti NMP by social sector ministries/departments held on Wednesday was on reviewing the status of the adoption of NMP for social sector planning
NEW DELHI : The National Master Plan (NMP) platform is being expanded to include social sector ministries in a bid to achieve socio-economic development, with 14 ministries and departments already on board, according to a statement from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday.
