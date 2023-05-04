NEW DELHI : The National Master Plan (NMP) platform is being expanded to include social sector ministries in a bid to achieve socio-economic development, with 14 ministries and departments already on board, according to a statement from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday.

The ministries and departments that have been brought on board include the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Post, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Department of Youth Affairs, Department of Sports, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of AYUSH.

The platform has mapped 61 data layers of social sector ministries related to infrastructure assets, such as primary and secondary schools, colleges, primary health centers, district hospitals, health sub-centers, public toilets, dump sites, Anganwadi centers, fair price shops, Amrit samovars, and dairy locations, which are integrated at the backend with the NMP.

The focus of a high-level meeting on the adoption of PM Gati Shakti NMP by social sector ministries/departments held on Wednesday was on reviewing the status of the adoption of NMP for social sector planning, according to the statement.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Department of School Education and Literacy, and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship showcased the use cases for the adoption of NMP. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has developed a mobile application called Poshan Tracker for the collection of data regarding Anganwadi Centers (AWC) under the Mission Poshan 2.0.

The Department of School Education and Literacy is using the NMP platform to identify suitable sites for the opening of new schools through the use of the site suitability tool and mapping of existing data layers, such as road and rail network, population census data, and demographic layer for identifying gaps and finalizing the locations for opening new schools.

The platform is also being used by other social sector ministries, such as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Culture, and Ministry of Tribal Affairs to identify assets essential for social sector planning and to upload them on the NMP.

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT, highlighted that there is immeasurable potential for the adoption and augmentation of NMP in social sector planning, and that for wider adoption of PM GatiShakti NMP, a comprehensive area approach planning should be focused upon.