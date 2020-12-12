Most farmers support agri laws but protest hijacked by 'Maoists': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that if the farmers' agitation is freed from "Maoists and Naxals", the protesting unions will understand that the law is in the interest of the country. He said the central government is ready to hold discussion with farmers 24 hours a day.

"Centre is ready 24 hours a day to hold discussions with the farmers. If protest is freed from maoists & naxals, then our farmers will definitely understand that laws are in their and country's interest. Even after that if they've any doubt, we are open for talks," said Goyal.

"I'm confident that most of the farmers stand with the laws, some of them had few reservations which have been sorted through talks. No solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point, that shows maybe movement has gone out of their hands," he added.

The Union minister's had said earlier in the day that the agitation has no longer remained a farmers’ movement as it has been “infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements" demanding the release of those put behind bars for “anti-national activities".

This, he said, was clearly to derail agriculture reforms brought by the government.

Goyal, however, did not say if the government had or is planning to take any action against any person belonging to banned outfits seen at the protests.

Goyal's comment came even as the farmer unions said that protesting farmers have are not aware of the presence of any such stray elements in their protest. "Central Intelligence should catch them. If people of a banned organization are roaming amid us, put them behind bars. We haven’t found any such person here, if we do we’ll send them away," Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.

