Centre open to innovative models to decongest cities

“The government could take the lead in framing a regulatory sandbox similar to one adopted by Reserve bank of India for the fintech sector. These guidelines may specify objectives, eligibility criteria, areas of application, implementing department, role of central and state governments, criteria for evaluation and process for scaling up of successful innovations. A regulatory sandbox approach would help industry to test and scale new technologies in collaboration with regulators in a controlled environment before scaling up," as per Ola Mobility Institute spokesperson.