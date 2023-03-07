Centre opened more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras: Minister1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Aimed at making generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in November 2008.
New Delhi: Union minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country by the central government to make healthcare accessible to people.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×