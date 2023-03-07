New Delhi: Union minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country by the central government to make healthcare accessible to people.

Addressing the Jan Aushdhi Diwas 2023 programme, the minister said that medicines are available at these centres at low prices. Also, for the convenience of women, sanitary pads are made available at cheaper at Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is working on a target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 in the country by the end of the year.

Aimed at making generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in November 2008.

Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. Product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical items. The scheme is implemented by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI).