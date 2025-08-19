Centre opens up after Supreme Court reserves order in Delhi-NCR stray dogs matter: ‘Issue falls under the purview of…’

," Amid the ongoing ‘menace’ of stray dogs across India and the Supreme Court's controversial order to pick all of them up from Delhi-NCR streets, the Centre has said that the matter falls under the purview of the state governments along with local bodies.

Advertisement

“The issue of stray dogs falls under the purview of State Governments, with Local Bodies mandated to manage related matters,” the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on a batch of pleas seeking to quash its earlier order of picking up every stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets and keep them in a shelter.

The Centre, the ministry said, has framed the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to ensure proper and humane dog population management.

The new stray dog rules in India, which align with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) standards for the Capture–Neuter–Vaccinate–Release (CNVR) approach, states that “local bodies are responsible for implementing sterilisation and vaccination programmes in collaboration with animal welfare organisations.”

Advertisement

“The sterilisation programme is an ongoing process being implemented by Urban Local Bodies. An advisory was issued by the Secretary (Animal Husbandry and Dairying) to all Chief Secretaries on 11.11.2024,” the ministry said,

An advisory subsequently issued in July 2025 by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj reiterated that sterilisation of stray dogs is central to dog population management. The advisory urged urban local bodies to establish Animal Birth Control units and undertake large-scale sterilisation programmes, covering at least 70 per cent of stray dogs.

Grants and assistance for stray dogs and cats The ministry in its statement said that the Centre has also revised the existing Scheme for Birth Control and Immunization of stray dogs and stray cats. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has started implementing the new street dog laws from the current financial year.

Advertisement

Under the new stray dog rules — Financial assistance of up to ₹ 800 per dog and ₹ 600 per cat is given for SPCAs and Local Bodies to conduct animal birth control programmes as per the ABC Rules, 2023.

800 per dog and 600 per cat is given for SPCAs and Local Bodies to conduct animal birth control programmes as per the ABC Rules, 2023. Infrastructure support: A one-time grant of ₹ 2 crore is set aside for state-run veterinary hospitals to develop facilities such as surgical theatres, kennels, and recovery units for stray dogs and cats.

2 crore is set aside for state-run veterinary hospitals to develop facilities such as surgical theatres, kennels, and recovery units for stray dogs and cats. The AWBI is providing assistance for establishment of small animal shelter up to ₹ 15 lakh and ₹ 27 lakh for large animal to urban local bodies, Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animal and recognised animal welfare organisations.

Advertisement

On August 11, the Supreme Court had ordered that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad be made free of street dogs, with no compromise on the matter. It had also made it clear that no captured animal should be released back onto the streets.

On Thursday (August 14), the SC reserved its order on pleas seeking a stay on its August 11 directive to remove all stray dogs from localities in the Delhi-NCR region and place them in shelter homes.