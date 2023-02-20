Centre opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 billion deal for Vedanta zinc assets
The government holds around 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc, while Vedanta is the company's largest shareholder.
India's federal government has opposed Hindustan Zinc's proposed $2.98 billion acquisition of zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd, a letter from the government to the company showed on Monday. The deal was announced on January 19, according to the news agency Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×