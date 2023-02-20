Centre opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 billion deal for Vedanta zinc assets

The HZL board on 19 January obtained approval for the acquisition of Zinc International assets of THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta, through THL Zinc Ltd (Mauritius). THL Zinc Ltd will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc. Government officials have been cited as saying that its representative on the board opposed the proposal at the meeting.

