Centre opposes same-sex marriages ahead of SC hearing, says 'not comparable to Indian family unit'1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 04:53 PM IST
The government opined that same-sex relationships and heterosexual relationships are clearly distinct classes which cannot be treated identically.
Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the legalisation of same sex marriages, the move had received vehement opposition from the Centre. In a filing to the apex court the government said that such a move would not be ‘comparable with the Indian family unit’. The government opined that same-sex relationships and heterosexual relationships are clearly distinct classes which cannot be treated identically.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×