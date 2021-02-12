Centre orders 41mn doses of Covid vaccines, spends 960.75 cr on procurement

OPEN APP
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha (PTI)
2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 09:24 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the supply orders also include 10 million doses received from Gavi support through Covax facility, Harsh Vardhan said
  • Further, 480 crore has been earmarked as operational cost for covid-19 vaccination drive of which 123.49 crore have been disbursed to States/UTs

The central government has placed supply orders amounting to a total of 41 million doses of both covid-19 vaccines--Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Limited. These supply orders also include 10 million doses received from Gavi support through Covax facility, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

The health minister was replying to a question in Lok Sabha whether orders placed thus far are expected to cover all the persons proposed to be vaccinated in the first round at the rate of two doses per person.

Covishield and Covaxin have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the national regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCG). “The orders placed so far are sufficient for coverage of on-going vaccination drive for Health Care Workers and Frontline Workers. Procurement of additional quantity of vaccines has also been factored in," the union health minister told Lok Sabha.

Harsh Vardhan also told the parliament that till 8th February, a total of 960.75 crore have been utilized for procurement of covid-19 vaccines. Further, 480 crore has been earmarked as operational cost for covid-19 vaccination drive of which 123.49 crore have been disbursed to States/UTs. State/UT-wise details of funds disbursed for covid-19 vaccination, he said.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC) provides guidance on all aspects of covid-19 vaccination including prioritization of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism etc, Harsh Vardhan said. NEGVAC has recommended priority groups for administration of covid-19 vaccines. The recommendations of NEGVAC in this regard have been accepted by the Government.

As per these recommendations, the prioritized groups comprise Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers (which includes State and Central Police departments, Armed Forces, Home Guard, prison staff, disaster management volunteers and Civil Defense Organization, Municipal Workers, Revenue and Panchayati Raj Institution officials engaged in covid-19 containment, surveillance and associated activities) persons above the age of 50 years and persons below 50 years with associated comorbidities, he said.

India as so far vaccinated over 77,66,319 persons against covid-19. Of these, 58,65,813 (58.9%) are the healthcare workers while the number of frontline workers vaccinated are 19,00,506 (21.2%). On Friday, 2,61,309 beneficiaries were vaccinated. 10 States/UTs have vaccinated 69% of the total beneficiaries. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.2% (7,63,421) of the total beneficiaries. India began its nationwide covid-19 vaccination program on January 16th 2021.

