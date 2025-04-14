News
Facing low organ donations, Centre warns hospitals over transparent organ transplantation in India
SummaryFacing the world's lowest organ donation rates, India's health ministry has urged hospitals to report brain stem death cases transparently. Non-compliance could lead to penalties.
New Delhi: With the world's lowest organ donation rate, the health ministry has warned hospitals to issue timely and transparent reports of deaths to their respective state authorities or face penalties, including licence cancellation.
