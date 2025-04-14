Hospitals may attract show cause notice or license cancellation

“We are not getting patient-wise record from the states. Who are the donors and recipients of a particular organ? For instance, states share consolidated figures on the number of kidney and liver transplants. But this is not enough, and this data has a lot of gaps as they are not sharing the details of the patient. So, we have empowered the state government to take strict action against hospitals for not adhering to the government directions. The state government may issue show cause notice to the hospitals and further warn them for license cancellation in case of non-adherence," said the official aware of the matter requesting anonymity.