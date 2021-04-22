The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday passed a firm order of transport and availability of oxygen cylinders in states amid reports of shortage in the wake of novel coronavirus cases surging across the country.

"The availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of Medical Oxygen is an important pre-requisite for managing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19 and with the increasing cases, the medical oxygen supply will need to keep pace with the requirements of the States/ UTs," the MHA said in a statement.

Issuing a stringent order for free movement of oxygen inter-states and intra-state, the MHA noted, " Medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity and any impediment in the supplies of Medical Oxygen in the country may critically impact the management of patients suffering from COVID-19 disease in other parts of the country."

In its order, MHA stressed, " No restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the State and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles."

It also said that no authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district(s) or areas.

It reiterated that no restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the State/ UT in which they are located

It added that no authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district(s) or area

The MHA reiterated that supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the Government, is prohibited w.e.f. 22nd April, 2021 and "till further orders." States/UTs shall strictly abide by the supply plan of medical oxygen prepared by EG-II and as revised from time-to-time, it said in a statement.

The District Magistrates/ Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police/ Superintendents will be personally liable for implementation of these directions.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection.

India, currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has reported more than 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.