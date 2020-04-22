NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday passed an ordinance to end violence against health workers, making it a non-bailable offence that carries an imprisonment from 3 months to 7 years for the guilty.

The ordinance comes as an amendment to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and makes any such acts of violence as cognizable and non-bailable offences. It will be implemented after the President's nod.

“We have seen that our health workers, who are doing the most crucial duty for the country are being attacked, their property is being damaged and are facing harassment as they are suspected to be carriers of the novel coronavirus. This is a zero tolerance area for the government and we will not let this happen in a civilized society," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, post the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The ordinance also provides compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to the property. If a damage has been to their vehicles then a compensation amounting to double the market value will be taken from the guilty.

This would be applicable for all health workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and ASHA workers across the country, Javadekar said.

The investigation for such cases would be completed be within 30 days of reporting the incident and accused can be sent to jail for 3 months to five years, if he/she is found guilty. The guilty could also be penalized for ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakhs.

In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years and fined between ₹1 Lakhs and ₹5 Lakhs.

