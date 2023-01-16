Centre plans cheaper finance, easier rules for small retailers: Report2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 05:05 PM IST
The policy would also replace licensing requirements for new shops and renewals with a simple online process
The policy would also replace licensing requirements for new shops and renewals with a simple online process
The Indian government may offer low-cost credit to small retailers and ease some rules governing the sector, two officials said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi moves to shore up a large voter base that is losing business to e-commerce giants.