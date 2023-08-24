Horns to be quietened on Indian roads2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said that along with air pollution, noise pollution is a major irritant and poses a serious health hazard for citizens.
NEW DELHI : The Centre plans to enforce an upper limit of around 50 decibels in a crackdown on loud vehicle horns, a sharp reduction on existing permissible levels, minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said.
