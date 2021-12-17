Centre plans infra projects worth 7 tn over next 2-3 yrs

Giridhar Aramane, secretary, ministry of road transport and highways, said coordinated implementation of infrastructure facilities will benefit through Gati Shakti programme. “We are doing scientific logistics effectiveness studies to identify bottlenecks in infrastructure projects. To remove bottlenecks, NHAI has identified 120 congestion points across the country; ring roads and bypasses are being built to reduce congestion in cities. After connecting all state capitals with at least four-lane national highways, we are now planning to have expressways connecting all important economic centres."

