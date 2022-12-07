The government has approved five new sites for nuclear power plants

India plans to build more nuclear power plants to increase the production of clean energy, the government said on Wednesday.

The government has approved five new sites for nuclear power plants and given the financial go-ahead to build 10 700-MW pressurized heavy water reactors, the statement said.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.