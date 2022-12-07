Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Centre plans to build more nuclear power plants to increase clean energy production

Centre plans to build more nuclear power plants to increase clean energy production

1 min read . 04:13 PM ISTTanvi Mehta, Reuters
A file photo of a nuclear power plant

The government has approved five new sites for nuclear power plants

India plans to build more nuclear power plants to increase the production of clean energy, the government said on Wednesday.

India plans to build more nuclear power plants to increase the production of clean energy, the government said on Wednesday.

The government has approved five new sites for nuclear power plants and given the financial go-ahead to build 10 700-MW pressurized heavy water reactors, the statement said.

The government has approved five new sites for nuclear power plants and given the financial go-ahead to build 10 700-MW pressurized heavy water reactors, the statement said.

 

 

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP