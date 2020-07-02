Centre plans to co-opt states in tightening screws on Chinese equipment imports

Announced as part of the Rs20 trillion stimulus package, the reform linked discom loans are to disbursed in two tranches of Rs45,000 crore each, for which discoms have evinced interest in availing loans of Rs93,000 crore. Of the first tranche, ₹2,500 crore has been sanctioned, with the total sanction expected to be in the range of Rs11,500 crore by end June.