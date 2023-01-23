Centre plans to cut gold import duty to below 12%: Report1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:04 PM IST
The effective duty on gold is currently 18.45%, which includes 12.5% import duty, 2.5% agriculture infrastructure development cess and other taxes.
The Centre plans to reduce import duty on gold as higher taxes have made it more easier and profitable for smugglers as they can offer discounts thus denting the market share of banks and refiners, government and industry officials told Reuters.
