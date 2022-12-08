To deal with the rising air traffic at country's airports, the centre has formulated a plan along with all stakeholders, told Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday. He also said that the result will be soon visible on ground.
He also added that the congestion at airports is due to the “resurgence of traffic" and due to the “democratisation of civil aviation". Another reason is the expansion of the network across the country.
“I have had a detailed meeting yesterday not only with airport operators but with the immigration, the CISF and others. I told them that we must have a planning for peak hour departures and arrivals. Not on the basis of an airport's capabilities of take off and landing. On the basis of our peak hour traffic, we can manage our departures and arrivals," he said during the Question Hour.
He also highlighted on the fact that there is a great degree of volatility in India's airports graph which have to be smoothen up, just like airports have to prepare winter schedules to handle fog. The minister was confident that the new planning will help in reducing the airport traffics,
He also informed that he had requested the airport operators to do the peak hour planning. He is also hopeful that the airport traffic will be controlled and managed soon. Recalling the chaos at US and Europe airports due to a sudden surge in the number of air travellers, the minister said there was a “mayhem" at the airports of the US and Europe where baggages were lost.
Civil aviation is one of the most affected sector of the country. Before the pandemic, the highest number of passengers travelling via plane was 4.07 lakh in a day. It was achieved in 2019. The mark was breached recently three days ago when the number of air travellers reached 4.13 lakh on a single day.
While replying a question about the inconvenience to senior citizens while transiting through Indian airports enroute their onward journey abroad, he assured of looking into the matter. He also stressed upon the issue of crowding at airport and elaborated on the seasonability of the civil aviation industry. The peak season comes from October to February. It is followed by normal season which is from March to May. Then comes the lean season of monsoon which begins in June and last till September.
