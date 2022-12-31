Centre plans to increase number of Janaushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 20241 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 05:20 PM IST
The government has deepened the reach of PMBJP with more than 9,000 stores covering 743 districts in the country
The government has deepened the reach of PMBJP with more than 9,000 stores covering 743 districts in the country
New Delhi: To make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, the central government on Saturday said it plans to increase the number of generic drugs stores Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024.