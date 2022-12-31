New Delhi: To make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, the central government on Saturday said it plans to increase the number of generic drugs stores Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024.

Launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in November 2008, PMBJP had achieved the target of opening 3,000 kendras in December 2017. A revised target of 6,000 outlets was also achieved in March 2020.

‘’In this journey, the number of Kendras have now increased to 9,000 from 8,610 in the last financial year. Hence, the government has deepened the reach of PMBJP with more than 9,000 stores covering 743 out of 766 districts across the country,‘’ the statement said.

The medicines available under PMBJP are priced 50-90% less than that of branded medicines.

In the financial year 2021-22, sale of medicines worth ₹893.56 crore has been done, which has led to savings of about ₹5,300 crore to the citizens as compared to the branded medicines, it added. As for the current financial year 2022-23, sales were at ₹758.69 crore as on till November 30, 2022 which has led to savings of approximately ₹4,500 crore to the citizens, the statement said.

Overall sales have seen a phenomenal growth which shows wider acceptance of Jan Aushadhi.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said this scheme is also providing a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings.

Under PMBJP, an incentive of ₹5 lakh is provided to the Janaushadhi Kendras as financial assistance. Also, a one-time additional incentive of ₹2 lakh as reimbursement for IT and infra expenditure is provided to Janaushadhi Kendras opened in North-Eastern states, Himalayan areas, island territories and backward areas mentioned as aspirational district by NITI Aayog or if opened by women entrepreneur, ex-serviceman, divyang, SC and ST, it said.

Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkins are sold at ₹1 per pad through these 9000 PMBJP kendras across the country. Since inception till November 30, 2022, 31.40 crore Janaushadhi Suvidha Sanitary pads have been sold at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras, across the country.

There are four warehouses at Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati and Surat. These are backed by SAP based inventory management system to facilitate uninterrupted supply and faster delivery to remote and rural areas.

The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1759 medicines and 280 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups such as cardiovascular, anti-cancers, anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, anti-allergic, Ggastro-intestinal medicines, nutraceuticals, etc.