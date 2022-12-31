Centre plans to increase number of Janaushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024

In the financial year 2021-22, sale of medicines worth ₹893.56 crore has been done, which has led to savings of about ₹5,300 crore to the citizens as compared to the branded medicines, it added. As for the current financial year 2022-23, sales were at ₹758.69 crore as on till November 30, 2022 which has led to savings of approximately ₹4,500 crore to the citizens, the statement said.