Centre plans to make National Test House as apex certification body for all Indian products

  The establishment and operation of NTH labs are expected to be completed within the first 125 days of the newly formed NDA government.

Dhirendra Kumar
First Published06:30 AM IST
New Delhi: The union government is working on making the National Test House (NTH), an industrial testing lab that reports to the consumer affairs ministry, the apex certification body for all Indian products, two people directly involved in the process said, after a string of export order rejections. 

A series of labs will be set up across the country to work under the NTH. They will be responsible for issuing the final certification for all products, including food, spices and organic products. The NTH will ensure the products meet global standards and are internationally recognized, the people cited above said.

The establishment and operation of NTH labs are expected to be completed within the first 125 days of the new government. The testing is meant for those regions where there is a critical need for certification.

Enhancing reliability, credibility

Agencies with doubts about the quality of any product can also ask manufacturers to obtain an NTH testing certificate. Companies can directly approach NTH to have their samples tested at NTH labs to avoid any lapses.

This move to enhance the reliability and credibility of product quality assessments in India comes against the backdrop of Indian products being rejected in other countries over sub-standard quality, denting the country’s image globally.

“In recent months, the rejection of spices and other food products, including organic foods, by Hong Kong, Singapore and the US has highlighted the need for an apex testing body," the first person said.

“This agency would be responsible for counter-validating samples that have failed tests in other countries." 

The NTH labs would certify organic food products for both domestic consumption and products intended for export, this person added.

“The certification by NTH will be final, and companies or food regulators can send their certified samples for re-validation of a product," this person said.

 

Currently, samples are certified by the testing labs of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). 

These agencies have their own labs across the country and accredit private labs for this purpose. In the event of a test failure, there is no apex body to re-test.

"It is being developed based on the testing protocols of world-renowned global testing agencies. This will help ensure the smooth export of food products and various other items like drones and electrical goods," the second person said.

"Not only manufacturers, but consumers can also have their products re-tested at the NTH labs."

Enabling drones to soar high

 

The century-old NTH is also testing drones among other products.

NTH scientists are also engaged in evaluating crop loss data collected by agencies of the agriculture ministry for compensations to be paid under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) or national crop insurance.

Queries sent to the spokesperson of the consumer affairs ministry and NTH remained unanswered till press time.

