Centre plans to mark India@75 with dedicated weekly themes

New Delhi: Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops to launch the 75 week-long programme titled Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, two government officials aware of the development said.

Activities are being planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development across various sectors since Independence.

These programmes will focus on social, cultural, scientific and technological high points in the country’s post-independence trajectory. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped India grow not only domestically but also on the international stage. This is being coordinated by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

“We will celebrate India@75 in a big way," said a top official, one of the two people mentioned above, requesting anonymity.

Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav is an overarching theme for all ministries and departments under which they are planning their own schedule and programmes for each of the 75 weeks. The focus is to keep it low-cost and people-intensive and to encourage community participation.

“The information/inputs regarding dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks was directly sent to the coordinating authority for the programme. Regret to inform you that we do not have the inputs. You may contact the coordinating authority/ministry for the same," said a spokesperson for the ministries of power and new and renewable energy in an email response.

Queries emailed to the ministry of information and broadcasting, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, PMO and the ministry of steel remained unanswered till the time of publishing this story.

In his address to the nation from the Red Fort ramparts on 15 August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We feel blessed to have such an opportunity. 75 years of our Independence and the remembrance of those who sacrificed for the country inspires us to do something. We should capitalize on this opportunity."

“We, 130 crore of countrymen, have to move further, to achieve the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, the dreams of freedom fighters. We should make 75 years of Independence and 150 years of Gandhi into a festival," he had said.

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the ministry of culture has exempted fees for clicking photographs and shooting videos at the monuments maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. This is applicable from 25 December 2020 till 15 August this year. However, it is not applicable for iconic sites, including world heritage sites.

In his address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament at the start of the budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the Amrut Mahotsav marking the 75th year of Independence will commence from this year.

“When we dream to double the income of our farmers, when we dream that after 75 years of Independence, each family, including the poorest of the poor, should own a house, when we dream that on completing 75 years of Independence, each family must get electricity in their house, when we dream that on completing 75 years of Independence, each village must have optical fibre network, broadband connectivity and long-distance education, these should no longer be seen to be dreams," Modi had said on 15 August 2019.

