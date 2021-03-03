Centre plans to mark India@75 with dedicated weekly themes

“When we dream to double the income of our farmers, when we dream that after 75 years of Independence, each family, including the poorest of the poor, should own a house, when we dream that on completing 75 years of Independence, each family must get electricity in their house, when we dream that on completing 75 years of Independence, each village must have optical fibre network, broadband connectivity and long-distance education, these should no longer be seen to be dreams," Modi had said on 15 August 2019.