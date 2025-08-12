Centre plans to spotlight 100 PM Internship Scheme beneficiaries during I-Day celebrations
By showcasing real-world examples, the Prime Narendra Modi-led government hopes to shift the narrative from theoretical education to practical skills that meet market demands.
NEW DELHI : As India gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, the Centre plans to spotlight 100 young beneficiaries of the PM Internship Scheme, underscoring its commitment to skill development and opportunity creation, said two people close to the development.