NEW DELHI : As India gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, the Centre plans to spotlight 100 young beneficiaries of the PM Internship Scheme, underscoring its commitment to skill development and opportunity creation, said two people close to the development.

These interns will represent the government’s push to bridge the gap between education and employability through the scheme, which aims to provide 10 million paid internships to youth aged between 21 and 24 over five years at India’s top companies across industries.

“The government has identified interns based on their performance," said the first of the two people cited above.

Also Read | Govt weighs inclusion of MSMEs in PM Internship Scheme

The people said promoting these 100 beneficiaries during the Independence Day celebrations is not just a recognition of their individual achievements but also a signal of the government’s commitment to skill-building as a national priority.

“Sharing these success stories on Independence Day will inspire more youth to participate in the scheme, while also reassuring industry of the growing availability of work-ready talent," added the second person.

By showcasing real-world examples, the government hopes to shift the narrative from theoretical education to practical skills that meet market demands.

An important step

Experts see the scheme as an important step in addressing the longstanding challenges of youth unemployment and underemployment in the country.

“It’s a remarkable initiative that bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world application. By providing young people with hands-on experience, it equips them with the confidence, skills, and industry exposure necessary to thrive in a competitive environment," said Ravi Saxena, co-founder and chief executive of Wonderchef, a kitchen appliance manufacturer.

Also Read | PM internship scheme likely to be modified

The success stories emerging from this programme are a testament to how structured mentorship and practical training can unlock the potential of India’s youth and create a stronger, more capable workforce for the future, said Saxena.

Launched in October 2024, the scheme is more than just a bridge between classrooms and careers—it is a national pipeline for future-ready talent. “By integrating hands-on industry exposure with academic learning, it will not only equip our youth with market-relevant skills but also accelerate India’s transition towards a $5 trillion economy," said Suchita Dutta, executive director of the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), an apex body representing the manpower outsourcing industry.

“This initiative will empower enterprises with fresh ideas, nurture an innovation-driven workforce, and strengthen the culture of formal employment in the country. It’s an investment in India’s demographic dividend, ensuring that the leaders of tomorrow are prepared today," said Dutta.

Over 71,000 internship offers were made by companies during Round II of the the scheme till 17 July 2025, showed data shared by the ministry of corporate affairs in Parliament in July. Of these, more than 22,500 offers have been accepted, and the selection process is still on. Round II saw over 455,000 applications from more than 214,000 applicants.

In Round I, companies posted over 127,000 internship opportunities nationwide on the PMIS portal. The round received over 621,000 applications from around 181,000 candidates. More than 82,000 internship offers were extended to over 60,000 candidates, while over 28,000 accepted the offers. However, only 8,700 candidates actually joined the internship.