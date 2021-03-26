India on Friday reported nearly 60,000 covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, marking the second peak of the pandemic as health minister Harsh Vardhan spoke of plans to expand vaccination to those below the age of 45 years in the near future.

Harsh Vardhan said India will take “decisive steps" to keep cases at bay as the total active caseload continued to rise after touching its lowest level in mid-February. It stood at over 421,000 on Friday, an increase of 25,874 cases in the last 24 hours.

Nearly all new cases were reported from five states—Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat—led by Maharashtra with 35,952 cases. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 73.64% of the active cases. In the last 24 hours, 257 deaths were reported, with Maharashtra registering 111 fatalities.

Faced with a worsening second wave, Harsh Vardhan said: “People can now get vaccinated 24x7 according to their convenience across India. Just a few days ago the government said that from 1 April, all citizens aged 45 years and above, whether having any comorbidity or not, will be eligible to get vaccinated across India. The government is already planning to widen the umbrella of covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries in the near future to cover other sections of the population."

“The vaccination drive is being conducted in accordance with emerging science-based data analyzed through scientific algorithms. Around six vaccines are in different stages of trial and will be granted permission as and when they complete all statutory requirements," Harsh Vardhan told the India Economic Conclave organized by Times Now television channel.

India has been grappling with a massive vaccine hesitancy and the vaccination coverage has been low in proportion to the population. The health minister said the drive has a crucial role to play in India’s pandemic response by protecting those at the highest risk of dying.

The coverage of the second dose among healthcare workers is 76.88% and front line workers 71.94%. “Other healthcare workers and frontline workers will eventually be getting vaccinated as per their schedule. Further, the time interval between two doses of Covishield vaccine has also been increased to 4-8 weeks, which could give a false impression of low second dose coverage, which is not true," Harsh Vardhan added.

As vaccination of priority age group above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities started from 1 March and their second dose is due in April, this may again give a false impression of low second dose coverage, the minister added.

Responding to the concerns over Covishield after reports of the vaccine causing blood clots emerged, Vardhan said that such cases are being examined by the governments of the countries where they have emerged.

In India, all cases of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) are monitored through a well-structured and robust surveillance system, he said. “Causality Assessment of all serious and severe AEFIs are done by the designated AEFI committee to determine if an event is related to the vaccine or vaccination process or otherwise. Till date as per current evidence, no significant adverse event following immunization has been reported in India."

“Our National Regulators have examined the efficacy and safety data from clinical trials of Covishield and Covaxin. Both the vaccines being used in our country are completely safe and immunogenic. Presently, there are no concerns about the safety of vaccines being used in India," he added.

