Centre  plans  to  widen  shot recipient net as cases soar

Faced with a worsening second wave, Harsh Vardhan said: “People can now get vaccinated 24x7 according to their convenience across India. Just a few days ago the government said that from 1 April, all citizens aged 45 years and above, whether having any comorbidity or not, will be eligible to get vaccinated across India. The government is already planning to widen the umbrella of covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries in the near future to cover other sections of the population."

