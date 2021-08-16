he union labour ministry is planning to run a vaccination programme for workers across industrial belts, especially those working in textile clusters and micro, small, medium enterprises.

While bigger firms are vaccinating their own employees, authorities said small firms and enterprises in industrial zones are lagging behind. A focused drive with the help of owners of small firms and local unions can help speed up immunization of both formal and informal workers. The move will not only help address the concerns of workers over contracting the virus at work, but the problem of labour shortage will also be solved, two government officials said, seeking anonymity.

“The new union labour minister (Bhupendra Yadav) and top officials in the ministry discussed the matter internally and plans to bring on board labour unions. A proper plan is being formulated on it," said one of the two officials.

Branch offices of the central labour commission will play a critical role and may be given the responsibility to lead the initiative, a second official said. Industry clusters, including MSMEs and textile firms, and the state governments will also have to be on board. “It will have to be a collective effort. Health, labour, industry and workers union officials will have to work together to make it a success. The issue is that majority of the workers in industrial clusters are floating and many have informal jobs. A focused and comprehensive action is required to make the drive a success," he added.

There are 600-plus small and medium enterprise clusters, over 7,000 micro enterprise clusters, and over 2,500 rural industry clusters operating in India, besides 70 textile clusters, showed official data.

