Vaccines for all by year-end looks like a hopeless dream

Until there is more supply, it is not possible to do 300 million vaccinations a month, said Dr. Gagandeep Kang, vice-chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global non-profit, and professor at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu. “It seems supply right now is between one-third and half of that," she said. Kang added that the vaccination programme could still deliver, especially if it is further decentralized to the district level, accompanied by government support for NGO partners.