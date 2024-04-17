'Brought winds of change...': Centre praises former PM Manmohan Singh in Supreme Court
Supreme Court said the 1991 economic reforms effectively marked the end of the era of 'licence raj'.
Economics reforms under former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and his then finance minister Manmohan Singh brought winds of change, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre told Supreme Court as it showered praised on the duo for their pivotal role in opening the Indian economy and initiating liberalistion in 1991.