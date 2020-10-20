Centre preparing on a war footing to make Covid vaccine available to all: PM Modi1 min read . 06:32 PM IST
Till the time there is a vaccine against coronavirus, we can't be complacent about this disease, says Modi in his address to the nation
New Delhi: In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is making all efforts to ensure that coronavirus vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian.
"The government is actively working towards making vaccine accessible to every citizen once it arrives. Many scientists are working on a vaccine, even in India and they are in their advanced stages we are preparing how we can make this vaccine available to the citizens of the country," he said.
"Till the time there is a vaccine against coronavirus, we can't be complacent about this disease. All countries are working on a war-footing for making Covid-19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available," Modi added.
With the onset of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this is not the time to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.
In his seventh address to the nation following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said many videos have surfaced in recent times that show many people having stopped taking precautions. "This is not the right thing to do," he said.
"If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk," the prime minister said.
"We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended, but the virus is still there," he said.
In Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a decline in the past, he noted.
