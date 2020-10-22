Centre preps stimulus 3.0 to kickstart the economy

“The finance minister, in her interaction a day ago, has mentioned that (about increasing government expenditure). She has told us to work on that, and we are actually working on that," economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday. “Based on the various suggestions that we have received from all of you (industry leaders), we will be working on it and will try to do something on this front as well so that the push to the economy, which is very much needed in these stressful times, is provided," he said at a webinar organized by industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry, or CII.