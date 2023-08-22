Govt buying onions at ₹2,410 a qtl, says Piyush Goyal1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:47 PM IST
The government on Sunday decided to increase the onion buffer to 500,000 tonnes from an initial procurement target of 300,000 tonnes for the current year.
NEW DELHI : The Centre has begun procuring onions at ₹ 2,410 per quintal from Tuesday, consumer affairs and food minister Piyush Goyal said, as prices of the kitchen staple picked up and trading in the mandis or Maharashtra remained suspended.
