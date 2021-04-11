NEW DELHI : The Centre on Sunday prohibited exports of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), anticipating an increase in demand for the drug used in the treatment of covid-19 patients amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

The government said the order will be in place till the situation of covid-19 pandemic improves in the country. “India is witnessing a recent surge in covid-19 cases. As on 11 April, there are 11.08 lakh active covid-19 cases and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for Remdesivir injection used in the treatment of covid patients. There is a potential of further increase in this demand in the coming days," said Union health minister in a statement.

Seven Indian companies are producing Injection Remdesivir under voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month.

In addition, the government said it also took steps to ensure easy access of Remdesivir to hospitals and patients. The government has said all domestic manufactures of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website details of their stockists/distributors to facilitate access to the drug.

“Drugs inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks and check malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. State health secretaries will review this with drug inspectors of the respective states/UTs," the government said in a statement, adding that the Department of Pharmaceuticals has been in contact with the domestic manufacturers to ramp up the production of Remdesivir.

The central government has also advised states that the extant “National Clinical Management Protocol for covid-19", which is based on evidence, has been developed after many interactions by the Committee of Experts, and is the guiding document for the treatment of covid-19. In the Protocol, Remdesivir is listed as an Investigational Therapy, i.e. where informed and shared decision making is essential, besides taking note of contra indications mentioned in the detailed guidelines.

States and UTs have been advised that these steps should again be communicated to all hospitals, both in public and private sector, and compliance monitored, the Centre said.

