Centre prohibits export of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir API

The government said the order will be in place till the situation of covid-19 pandemic improves in the country. “India is witnessing a recent surge in covid-19 cases. As on 11 April, there are 11.08 lakh active covid-19 cases and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for Remdesivir injection used in the treatment of covid patients. There is a potential of further increase in this demand in the coming days," said Union health minister in a statement.

