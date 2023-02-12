Centre proposes hefty hike in charges at small airports

New Delhi: Flying into and out of smaller airports across the country is set to become more expensive as the aviation ministry proposes to hike landing and parking fees by up to 30% and increase user development fees by up to fourfold.

A concept note from the aviation ministry has outlined the proposed hike in charges and requested feedback from interested parties by 28 February. These rates will be applicable for all non-major airports or those with less than 3.5 million passengers per annum. These rates will also be applicable for airports made operational under the government’s flagship Ude Desh ke Aam Nagrik (UDAN) airports after three years of the scheme—airlines are offered discounts on airport charges for a duration of three years.

Currently, tariffs at all major airports (3.5 million annual passengers and above) are approved by Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) based on a formula. The aviation ministry decides on tariffs at non-major airports based on requests received.

The paper also has created three sub-categories based on passengers—cluster 1 with passengers above 1 million per annum, cluster 2 with passengers between 100,000 and 1 million per annum and cluster 3 with passengers less than 100,000 per annum.

Mint reported on 29 January that in a bid to simplify the airport tariff setting mechanism, the civil aviation ministry and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority are working on formulating pre-defined formulas for minor airports, citing two officials.

As per the report, preliminary discussions had taken place to keep different formulas for determining airport tariffs under three categories of minor airports.

The proposal has been calculated on the basis of traffic at these airports during the 2019-20 fiscal. It has suggested a 30% increase in landing and parking charges at the first two clusters, while these charges are to remain the same for the third category.

The user development fee, or UDF, which is charged to bridge the revenue shortfall at airports, has been proposed to be increased by ₹500 per passenger for the first two categories from ₹175 now, and no increase has been proposed for the third category.

While these charges are set to burden passengers and airlines, the ministry feels that these smaller airports would have incurred losses of ₹4,000 crore in the next five years and, hence, was necessitated.

The aviation ministry believes these tariff proposals will also help bring economic certainty.

“In the absence of any laid down approved framework for economic regulation for the non-major airports (both Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Non-AAI), the government is proposing principles of tariff regulation for the Non-major airports. This will help reduce regulatory uncertainties and facilitate investment decisions by non-major airport operators/developers. ...upward revision of the existing Tariff at such airports so as to help the airport operators to get a reasonable rate of return for the assets deployed by them at their non-major airports and also to achieve financial viability of operations, as the traffic grows," the concept paper reads.