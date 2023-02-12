Centre proposes hefty hike in charges at small airports

“In the absence of any laid down approved framework for economic regulation for the non-major airports (both Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Non-AAI), the government is proposing principles of tariff regulation for the Non-major airports. This will help reduce regulatory uncertainties and facilitate investment decisions by non-major airport operators/developers. ...upward revision of the existing Tariff at such airports so as to help the airport operators to get a reasonable rate of return for the assets deployed by them at their non-major airports and also to achieve financial viability of operations, as the traffic grows," the concept paper reads.