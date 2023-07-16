Centre provides relief to retail tomato customers amid soaring prices. Get tomatoes at ₹80 per kg in THESE cities2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
The prices of tomatoes in major Indian cities have remained high due to monsoon rains and the lean season, with prices reaching up to ₹250 per kilogram. The government is selling tomatoes at a discounted rate of ₹90 per kg in selected cities to provide relief to retail customers.
The prices of tomatoes, a widely used vegetable in Indian kitchens, remained at an elevated level of up to ₹250 per kilogram across major cities due to monsoon rains and the lean season. Currently, the all-India average price stood at nearly ₹117 per kg, according to government data.
