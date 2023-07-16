“After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell the tomatoes at ₹80 per kg from today, July 16th. Sales have started today at several points each in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF. It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations," the Government of India said as quoted by ANI.

