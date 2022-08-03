Centre pulls data bill to make way for wider law

Prateek Waghre, policy director, Internet Freedom Foundation of India, said that the future of data privacy in India was unclear. “Data localization could also be a part of the future framework, which seems to be the direction in which India’s cybersecurity and data protection laws are progressing. This is also in line with the overall global direction of data privacy and localization laws, and this provides further cover to push for such legislation. However, this could create problems for how we envision a global, open internet framework," he said.