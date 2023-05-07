The Central Government is considering on plan on how women's participation in next year's Republic Day parade can be increased.

In March the defence ministry reportedly wrote a letter to the armed forces and other government ministries and departments involved in the R-Day parade, stating that the marching contingents, tableaux, and band will have "only women participants".

Hindustan Times reported that the letter has triggered confusion in the armed services as many women may not be available for the roles envisaged, and some contingent can only have men.

Citing an example of the roles of women in the military, an official told Hindustan Times that women have not been inducted in the infantry, which has the maximum number of marching contingents at the parade. Officers lead the marching contingents which consist of personnel below officer rank (PBOR). The army has women in the PBOR cadre only in the Corps of Military Police.

Notably, the Indian armed forces have taken several measures to promote gender equality this year. Women in uniform are no longer on the fringes but are being assigned central roles on a par with their male counterparts. The armed forces assigned women to command roles, grooming them for future leadership roles and allowing them to join the regiment of artillery.

Women are flying fighter planes, serving on board warships, being inducted in the PBOR cadre, eligible for permanent commission, being assigned command roles, and undergoing training at the National Defence Academy.

However, combat positions in the infantry and tanks are the zones where there are no women at present.

In March, Colonel Geeta Rana, became the first woman army officer to assume the command of an independent unit in the sensitive Ladakh sector.

In early January, the army for the first time deployed a woman officer, Captain Shiva Chouhan, at Siachen.

On 29 April, five female cadets were commissioned into the regiment of artillery as lieutenants

As per the letter, the Republic Day 2-24 parade will reflect the growing contribution of women in the service of the nation. More women will participate in next year's parade than ever before.

“After the detailed deliberations, it has been decided that the Republic Day Parade, 2024 will be having only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux, and other performances during the Parade at Kartavya Path," the letter stated.