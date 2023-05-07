Centre pushes for all-women contingents at 2024 Republic Day parade2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 05:32 AM IST
The defence ministry reportedly wrote a letter to the armed forces and other government ministries and departments involved in the R-Day parade, stating that the marching contingents, tableaux, and band will have 'only women participants'
The Central Government is considering on plan on how women's participation in next year's Republic Day parade can be increased.
