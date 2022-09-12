Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Centre pushes for higher agri exports to Qatar after rice export ban

Centre pushes for higher agri exports to Qatar after rice export ban

The potential GI products for exports include basmati rice, mango, pomegranates, products of northeast region . (iStockphoto)
1 min read . 04:29 PM ISTRavi Dutta Mishra

This comes after India banned exports of broken rice and imposed 20% duty on certain varieties of rice excluding parboiled rice and basmati rice

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre has organized a virtual networking meeting between exporters of India and importers of Qatar to boost agri and food GI products exports in Qatar, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Monday.

